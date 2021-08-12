🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BK Fitness
✦✦✦
Official Brand Identity
Ben Kaufman of BK Fitness is a personal trainer in the Zanesville, Ohio area. His approach to this field is to educate, lead and inspire to help others reach their full potential and get the most out of their lives. Ben is a true practitioner with a drive behind learning and a desire to lead those to reach their health, fitness and life goals.