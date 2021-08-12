Movadex Studio

TasteBuds - Share what you cook with people you love

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
TasteBuds - Share what you cook with people you love prototype wireframes poc mvp react native studio development web site web design food vector logo illustration branding app ui graphic design movadex design team design
Download color palette

TasteBuds connects people through food. It is a community that brings people together to share what we all do multiple times a day: eat food.

What we eat means something different to everyone. For some it is to maintain cultural identity, for others it is to follow a healthy lifestyle. Regardless of how we make those choices, TasteBuds connects us and helps us find the inspiration

🍀 Liked the idea? Here's more about us:
Our Blog!
✨ More our cases:
Behance

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
We merge art & business
Hire Me

More by Movadex Studio

View profile
    • Like