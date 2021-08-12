Movadex Studio

TasteBuds - Share Recipes with People You Love

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

TasteBuds connects people through food. It is a community that brings people together to share what we all do multiple times a day: eat food.

What we eat means something different to everyone. For some it is to maintain cultural identity, for others it is to follow a healthy lifestyle. Regardless of how we make those choices, TasteBuds connects us and helps us find the inspiration

🍀 Liked the idea? Here's more about us:
Our Blog!

✨ More our cases:
Behance

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
We merge art with business
Hire Me

More by Movadex Studio

View profile
    • Like