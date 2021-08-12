Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikas Geisleris

E-Commerce Webdesign

Nikas Geisleris
Nikas Geisleris
  • Save
Download color palette

LHS is a linen clothing brand who is creating a strong customers' community who value sustainability, handmade products, sea, femininity, quality and the longevity of linen clothes.

My goal was to rebrand their old identity and make it modern, flexible, easy to use for digital and print. Design user friendly and intuitive E-commerce website for desktop and mobiles.

Behance Case Studie

Nikas Geisleris
Nikas Geisleris
I design modern brands & websites

More by Nikas Geisleris

View profile
    • Like