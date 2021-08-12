E-Commerce Webdesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LHS is a linen clothing brand who is creating a strong customers' community who value sustainability, handmade products, sea, femininity, quality and the longevity of linen clothes.
My goal was to rebrand their old identity and make it modern, flexible, easy to use for digital and print. Design user friendly and intuitive E-commerce website for desktop and mobiles.
Behance Case Studie