Hasan Khadiki

Split Bill App

Hasan Khadiki
Hasan Khadiki
Hire Me
  • Save
Split Bill App windows 11 split bill glassmorphism glass fluent ux ui app mobile
Split Bill App windows 11 split bill glassmorphism glass fluent ux ui app mobile
Split Bill App windows 11 split bill glassmorphism glass fluent ux ui app mobile
Split Bill App windows 11 split bill glassmorphism glass fluent ux ui app mobile
Split Bill App windows 11 split bill glassmorphism glass fluent ux ui app mobile
Download color palette
  1. Frame 41.png
  2. Frame 47.png
  3. Frame 48.png
  4. Frame 49.png
  5. Frame 50.png

Hi Everyone 👋🏻, long time no see!
This is my exploration for Split Bill Mobile App.

💬 Feel free to leave any feedback and extraordinary comment.
🚀 Follow my Instagram Account
📮 Let's connect or talk with me through khadiki@outlook.jp

Thank you 😎

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Hasan Khadiki
Hasan Khadiki
Creating meaningful digital product experience
Hire Me

More by Hasan Khadiki

View profile
    • Like