Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc

Fortune

Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
Alaa chouachnia for LTCdesign, Inc
Hire Us
  • Save
Fortune top designer ecommerce logo logo design network connect logo designer logo design agency brand identity luxury band f letter f logo startup logo startup tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Fortune top designer ecommerce logo logo design network connect logo designer logo design agency brand identity luxury band f letter f logo startup logo startup tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Download color palette
  1. f8.png
  2. f4.png

Hey friends!
Logo design for Fortune

The Fortune symbol is composed of 2 arrows, This configuration creates a Letter F.
_____________________

Download Free ebook 📘: 5 Common Mistakes Business Owners Do While Hiring A Logo Designer

_____________________
Let’s connect:
Website | Instagram | Playbook | Behance

Contact me at → alaa@LTCdesign.co

312943b04a14292bb3eb8343d2dfd1d1
Rebound of
Fortune
By Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
LTCdesign, Inc
We Create Logos & Brand Identities
Hire Us

More by LTCdesign, Inc

View profile
    • Like