My First Car

volvo
I loved my little white Volvo. Its turning radius was amazing — still the best of any car I've driven. I probably owe my health to it, too: the all-metal body protected me from a few accidents that would have left me pretty banged-up in a cheaper, plastic car.

And of course the cloth seats reclined *all the way* :)

Good times.

Posted on May 4, 2011
