Illustrations — PATOffice

Illustrations — PATOffice
Hi friends,

Here are the illustrations I created for the new landing page of PATOffice, a system for monitoring, researching, and analyzing patents.

These illustrations are designed to represent PATOffice features and keep a consistent style throughout the website.

Services provided:
- Web Design
- Graphic Design

