Kristine Krishendath

Java Juice House

Kristine Krishendath
Kristine Krishendath
  • Save
Java Juice House fruits bottle bottle design package pressed juice fresh rebrand packaging package design brand identity branding health beverage drink juicebar juicehouse juicery juice
Download color palette

BEATBOX & AFTERHOURS for Java Juice House, a healthy and nutritious juice-bar located in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Kristine Krishendath
Kristine Krishendath

More by Kristine Krishendath

View profile
    • Like