The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Beep-beep! Car Remote Control app on the road! This is an app to manage your car 🚙
On the main screen there is a photo of a selected car and detailed info about it. You can see the mileage, charge percentage and oil 💯
On the second screen we can open or close the car and on the third screen — the detailed info about the car, where you can to customize it for yourself🚗
The color palette — black and white colors with gray. Also, we add the orange color to make the app brighter 🧡
With this app users can quickly control their cars 🛣
Created by Olga Kopceva