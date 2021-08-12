Purrweb UI

Car Remote Control App

Beep-beep! Car Remote Control app on the road! This is an app to manage your car 🚙

On the main screen there is a photo of a selected car and detailed info about it. You can see the mileage, charge percentage and oil 💯

On the second screen we can open or close the car and on the third screen — the detailed info about the car, where you can to customize it for yourself🚗

The color palette — black and white colors with gray. Also, we add the orange color to make the app brighter 🧡

With this app users can quickly control their cars 🛣

Created by Olga Kopceva

