Most Popular Singer In India Mayur Suryawanshi

The best male singer in India Mayur Suryawanshi was born in Latur on 24th April 1996. He was good at studies from the beginning and scoring high marks in school led him to do engineer. No one in his family had a musical background. It was his instinct and his immense love for the music legends like Kishore Kumar and Arijit Singh which led to his inclination towards music.

https://www.drilers.com/post/mayur-suryawanshi-an-engineer-who-sang-to-fame

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
