Assalamualaikum Hi Everyone,

I want to show you a simple Online Shopping design that my colleague and I have made. We named our shop "SHOPET". Shopet is an online shop that provides the best quality pet food.

What do you think?

Shoot a mail at -

sriindarti03@gmail.com

Instagram - sriiiindarti_

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

Wassalamualaikum