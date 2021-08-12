👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Assalamualaikum Hi Everyone,
I want to show you a simple Online Shopping design that my colleague and I have made. We named our shop "SHOPET". Shopet is an online shop that provides the best quality pet food.
What do you think?
Shoot a mail at -
sriindarti03@gmail.com
Instagram - sriiiindarti_
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome
Wassalamualaikum