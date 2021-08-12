Sepide Moqadasi
FREE | Shiba — Onboarding UI Kit

FREE | Shiba — Onboarding UI Kit
The team is available for new projects! Let's chat. Info@piqo.design 🦚

It's Shiba onboarding kit!
This kit includes several different categories of onboarding! 😍✨

There are 180+ Mockup screens in only one of the Shiba kit categories. 🤯

You can use this product on Figma Community next week!
Stay tuned! ❤️🚀

If you have any questions/feedback please write them in the comments below. I’d really appreciate it!
Thanks for your support. 🍻❤️

