Aleksandar Savic

Mineral Icon set

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Mineral Icon set icon system essential packing line outline branding vector iconset sketch figma ui ux web icon set illustration iconography app icons design icon
Download color palette

Icon set for “Mineral” that I did in collaboration with @brett, he’s a member of their team. We did 100 icons for their website, so please check the link below, and I hope you like them.
I’ll also share a set of icons with similar colors separately.
https://trustmineral.com/products/

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like