Yash Modi
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

News App - Newsfeed App Design Concept

Yash Modi
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Yash Modi for MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hire Us
  • Save
News App - Newsfeed App Design Concept dark ui news stories mobile app news news feed app concept mobile app development magazine news apps ui ux design news feed app mobile app design trending news business news sportnews app design news news mobile app latest news newsfeed news app newspaper
Download color palette

Everyone wants to be up-to-date with current affairs, technologies, and sports info because, in this fast-forward life, no one has time to read a newspaper. As a result, we recently designed a Mobile App UI Design for News App.

The advantage of this application is that it is very simple and light with some pretty trendy colors, easy to use interface. This application has popular, recent, and trending features so that you can get updates about the latest news and articles.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator

How is it? Do not forget to comment and to like. Give us your valuable feedback, which really does mean.

Any Type Of Query & Discussion:
✉️ biz@multiqos.com
📞 (+91) 88666-87330
🔗 https://bit.ly/2VFh5Gx
𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐩𝐞: biz.multiqos

Follow us on
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Dribbble | Behance

MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hire Us

More by MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

View profile
    • Like