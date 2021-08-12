News App - Newsfeed App Design Concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Everyone wants to be up-to-date with current affairs, technologies, and sports info because, in this fast-forward life, no one has time to read a newspaper. As a result, we recently designed a Mobile App UI Design for News App.
The advantage of this application is that it is very simple and light with some pretty trendy colors, easy to use interface. This application has popular, recent, and trending features so that you can get updates about the latest news and articles.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
How is it? Do not forget to comment and to like. Give us your valuable feedback, which really does mean.
Any Type Of Query & Discussion:
✉️ biz@multiqos.com
📞 (+91) 88666-87330
🔗 https://bit.ly/2VFh5Gx
𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐩𝐞: biz.multiqos
Follow us on
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Dribbble | Behance