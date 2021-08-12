Andrii Kovalchuk

F for fitness

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk
  • Save
F for fitness sale smart creative elegant simple modern mark sign minimalism run sport fitness typography letter f design brand branding logotype logo
Download color palette

Clean and minimalistic mark with running letter F

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk

More by Andrii Kovalchuk

View profile
    • Like