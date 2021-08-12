Sanjay Billa

Headphone App UI design

Sanjay Billa
Sanjay Billa
  • Save
Headphone App UI design uiux app ux figmadesign ui minimal figma design
Download color palette

I tried to make Headphone App design that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Sanjay Billa
Sanjay Billa

More by Sanjay Billa

View profile
    • Like