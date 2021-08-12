Syed Mohammad Ammar

Weekly UI Challenge: Checkout Screen #2

Hello everyone 👋
I am on a mission to complete a UI challenge every week, this week I selected the Checkout Screen for UI Challenge. A chirpy design that gives sense of secureness wrapped in modernism
What do you think about this UI? 🧐
Tell me about your opinion:
Have a nice day!

