Tio Dwi Satrio

Mobile App - Online Course

Tio Dwi Satrio
Tio Dwi Satrio
  • Save
Mobile App - Online Course ux typography icon design branding app ui
Download color palette

I made this at "PPKM" time in my country. PPKM is a bit like a lockdown, we can't go anywhere including leaving the house for too long. Therefore, to fill my spare time, I created an online course application in order to add new skills.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Tio Dwi Satrio
Tio Dwi Satrio

More by Tio Dwi Satrio

View profile
    • Like