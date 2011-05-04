Sean Ball

Elise Plain

Sean Ball
Sean Ball
  • Save
Elise Plain typography type type design font custom experiment retro italian slab serif graphic design oklahoma
Download color palette

Elise is a custom display typeface that comes in two flavors, Fancy & Plain. This is Plain. Check out both versions http://bit.ly/ij51Fl

254ec5f2fb33ded45a8cf9ebbd83b351
Rebound of
Elise Fancy
By Sean Ball
Sean Ball
Sean Ball

More by Sean Ball

View profile
    • Like