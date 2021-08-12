Jacksonville Jaguars | NFL Jersey Concept

The era of Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys from the late '90s and early '00s has always stood the test of time as the most iconic uniforms in franchise history. With this concept art, I wanted to bring together multiple eras of Jaguars football, to create an all-encompassing look for the franchise. This series features the classic three color scheme: teal for the primary home jerseys, white for the primary away jerseys, and black for the alternate jerseys. These unis also include an updated version of the classic "crawler" logo, as well as the Jags Badge and numbering from their recently removed jerseys. My hope is that these will inspire the Khan's to really listen to the fanbase who are passionate about a return of the look that sits at the core of some of the best days of the Jaguars franchise's history.