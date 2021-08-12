Radijs Ontwerp

Daily Logo Challenge - Grizzly National Park

Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge - Grizzly National Park logo design logo graphic design design thick lines aaron james drapin daily logo challenge
Download color palette

An other logo that I made for the Daily Logo Challenge. With the designing of this logo I was heavily inspired by Aaron James Draplin and his Thick Line series.

Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp

More by Radijs Ontwerp

View profile
    • Like