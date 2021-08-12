Magento 2 Coinqvest Crypto Payments extension allows customers to pay easily and securely with cryptocurrency during the checkout by integrating Magento 2 store with Coinqvest crypto payment processor.

Magento 2 Coinqvest Crypto Payments extension by Meetanshi allows store owners to integrate Coinqvest crypto payment with Magento 2. Make payments with digital currencies during the checkout securely with the help of Meetanshi’s extension.

Coinqvest is an enterprise cryptocurrency payment processor that supports blockchains like Stellar Network, Adam, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and allows accepting payments in the digital currencies like Brazilian Real, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Naira, US Dollar. Eventually, it helps online merchants and e-commerce shops to accept and settle payments in new digital currencies



Instead of using entered or stored card details in Magento 2 store, Magento 2 Coinquest crypto payments processing uses the hosted checkout method. There is a facility for customers that offers digital currency checkouts in Magento 2 store that automatically go from Bitcoin to customer’s bank account!

Benefits of Magento 2 Coinqvest Crypto Payments extension:

• Accept digital currency at the checkout in Magento 2 store that goes from Bitcoin to your bank account

• Facilitates customers to pay with cryptocurrency in an easy and secure way.

• Option to set the custom title for the payment method to be displayed in the frontend.

• Show payment method logo at the checkout step in Magento 2

• Use the API key and API Secret to integrate Coinqvest Crypto payments with Magento 2

• Select the settlement currency

• Facilitates auto invoice

• Select the countries to allow using the Coinqvest payment method

• Show any additional details at the checkout step along with the payment method in the frontend.

• The extension uses the hosted payment process and redirects the customers to the hosted payment page of Coinqvest when the customers click on “Continue to Payment '' button.

• On this page, they have to click “Get Deposit Address” after selecting the payment method.

• Now, the customers have to click the “I mage the payment button”

• The user can click “Send” to make the payment on the Stellar account dashboard, enter the deposit address, Stellar memo, and the amount to be sent.

• Allows the customers to check the Coinqvest payment details in their “My Account” section

• Allow the admin to check the payment details in the sales order view section in the backend

For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-coinqvest-crypto-payments.html