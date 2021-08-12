Rachit Manchanda

World Debit Card - Zinger Pay

Rachit Manchanda
Rachit Manchanda
  • Save
World Debit Card - Zinger Pay branding design illustrator photoshop
Download color palette

Hi Friends! 👋
Take a look at my exploration design about a debit card. This Card is useful for having a payment through card using Crypto.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press the ❤️.

Follow for weekly designs and updates.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Rachit Manchanda
Rachit Manchanda

More by Rachit Manchanda

View profile
    • Like