Hello People,

This is my latest VPN App UI/UX Design project.

VPN APP is an Application where user can surf internet smoothly

with proxy servers. It allows realtime speed test feature. It also

allow us app filtering freature, so here we can control those apps

which you will want to use with VPN and which will not.

View full project on Behance

I hope you like this design. What do you think of it? Share your opinion below in the comments.

Thank you!

Follow me on:-

Instagram

LinkedIn