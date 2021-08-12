Trending designs to inspire you
Hello People,
This is my latest VPN App UI/UX Design project.
VPN APP is an Application where user can surf internet smoothly
with proxy servers. It allows realtime speed test feature. It also
allow us app filtering freature, so here we can control those apps
which you will want to use with VPN and which will not.
View full project on Behance
I hope you like this design. What do you think of it? Share your opinion below in the comments.
Thank you!
