Srivathson Thyagarajan

Taj Mahal

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Taj Mahal reflection shadows sketch dailydesign india taj mahal illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Day #12 of 30
Vector illustration for Daily UI/design challenge. Presented here is the 'Taj Mahal'.

Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like