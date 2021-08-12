Mobile App - NFT Auction

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends!
Today I want to share with you the Exploration Design of the NFT Auction Application, I tried to make it look bright in terms of color like your spirit today. What do you think? 🔥
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
-
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like ❤
Thank you !!
- - - - - - - - - -
I'm available for new project!
💌 Mail at raffialdo123@gmail.com