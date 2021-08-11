Batara Kala at Setra Gandamayit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Batara Kala in pixelated style with size: 240p x 160p.
Batara Kala is "biological son" of Batara Guru. he is born by accident and at first Batara Guru refused to acknowledge him as his son because his scarry appearance. Batara Kala is also famous for the legend of eclipse in Javanese folklore. it said that he swallowed the moon.