Batara Kala at Setra Gandamayit

Batara Kala at Setra Gandamayit minimal design pixel pixelart illustration graphic design
Batara Kala in pixelated style with size: 240p x 160p.
Batara Kala is "biological son" of Batara Guru. he is born by accident and at first Batara Guru refused to acknowledge him as his son because his scarry appearance. Batara Kala is also famous for the legend of eclipse in Javanese folklore. it said that he swallowed the moon.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
