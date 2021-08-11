Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ari Jallu

Batara Guru at the forest

Ari Jallu
Ari Jallu
  • Save
Batara Guru at the forest minimal design illustration pixelart pixel graphic design
Download color palette

the Illustration of Javanese version of Shiva, Batara Guru in pixelated style with size: 240p x 160p. He is one of many important God in Javanese Puppet Show, Wayang.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Ari Jallu
Ari Jallu

More by Ari Jallu

View profile
    • Like