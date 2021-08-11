Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Astanina

Daily UI #001 – Sing Up

Anna Astanina
Anna Astanina
  • Save
Daily UI #001 – Sing Up challenge daily ui log in registration sing in sing up mobile ui ux figma design concept app
Download color palette

Hi there,

I`d like to take a part in Daily UI challenge to improve my design skills. This is my first shot Daily UI #001 – Sing Up.

My Behance – https://www.behance.net/astanina

Anna Astanina
Anna Astanina

More by Anna Astanina

View profile
    • Like