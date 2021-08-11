Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cristhian Pastor

Lombardi Tribute

Cristhian Pastor
Cristhian Pastor
design mattepaiting composit illustration poster art composition
This is a tribute to Peruvian personalities visible in the twentieth century who are influences for me, which of course, I admire.

Este es un homenaje a personalidades peruanas visibles en el siglo veinte quienes son influencias para mí, las cuales por supuesto, admiro.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Cristhian Pastor
Cristhian Pastor

