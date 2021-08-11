Tulum Escape - Daily UI Challenge 001

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 1 of the Daily UI Challenge. I designed a sign-up page to enter into a sweepstakes for a change to win a trip to Tulum.