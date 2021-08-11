Felipe Lopes

UX Persona

UX Persona design app typography photography persona ux design ux
This persona was created during my study in UX design. I did this to help me to understand the users' needs, experiences, behaviors, and goals. It will be used for the design of an app for an Social networking service for films and tv shows.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
