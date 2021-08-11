Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

Pin Mockup for Magnificent Samarinda

Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
  • Save
Pin Mockup for Magnificent Samarinda graphic design city logo minimalist logo mockup logo design minimal logo branding vector flat design pin mockup
Download color palette

Blue pin for Magnificent Samarinda.

Let me know what do you think about this.

Need a design? Message or Email me at:
ozi.dsgn@gmail.com

Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

More by Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

View profile
    • Like