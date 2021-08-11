alesha design

OAU Logo Design

alesha design
alesha design
  • Save
OAU Logo Design wordmark branding uao uoa oua auo letter monogram company symbol illustration letters initials inspirations design initial awesome logo
Download color palette

Hi guys, Please check my work, "OAU Logo Design!!!", Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | facebook | behance | linkedin!!!", Feel free to give me feedback.

alesha design
alesha design
Professional Graphics Designer

More by alesha design

View profile
    • Like