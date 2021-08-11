Osama Noor

Hootup — Event Discovery & Booking App

Hootup — Event Discovery & Booking App booking booking app ticket booking ticket app ticket event app event booking event uxui ux ui design ui uidesign uiuxdesign uiux design
Mobile app design concept for an event discovery & booking app.

Check out the full UX Case Study here: https://bit.ly/3CJaaMU

Follow me on Instagram for helpful tips on products, design and branding: https://www.instagram.com/theproductwiz/

I'm available for freelance work. Hit me up at osamanoorm@gmail.com

