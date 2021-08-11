Kohan

Task Manager Udaily

Kohan
Kohan
  • Save
Task Manager Udaily web than manager task design uiux ui8 figma landing branding graphic design 3d ui
Download color palette

Hi guys, check out UDaily - this is a task manager I created over the weekend.
Hope you enjoy it, good luck!

Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Kohan
Kohan

More by Kohan

View profile
    • Like