La Masa Empanadas

La Masa Empanadas graphic design web design ux ui illustration design
Freelance project. I got the opportunity work with this amazing local restaurant. The assignment was to re-design their current website. I try to combine the usage of small illustrations to explore interaction on the website. Client enjoy the applications of the illustration and the placement of the content for their site.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
