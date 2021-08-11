Mobile Mosque Application indonesia

As one of the countries with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia has many mosques spread from Sabang to Merauke. However, with the vast territory of Indonesia, travelers are often confused about finding the nearest mosque from its place when it is time for prayer, therefore one of the functions of this application is to guide the mosque and can also handle other daily needs of Muslims such as, reading the Al-Quran, reading hadith, giving infaq and looking for information. Qibla direction. that is a brief explanation of this application may be useful.