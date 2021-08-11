Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ryan Tovey

Daily UI 004 - Calculator ➗

Ryan Tovey
Ryan Tovey
Daily UI 004 - Calculator ➗ calculator gradient ux soft ui 3d ui design daily ui cards app
Hello Dribbble family 👋
Today's challenge is to create a user interface for a calculator app. With this interface, my intention is to achieve a clean, minimal design while adding a useful feature - operations history 🖩 Hope you guys like it 🎯
Happy designing!

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Ryan Tovey
Ryan Tovey

