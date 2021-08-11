Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wendell Maraña

A sample UI for a pop-up Subscribe window

Wendell Maraña
Wendell Maraña
A sample UI for a pop-up Subscribe window
its my 26th day of doing the challenge! #dailyui #DailyUI #DailyUI0026 #DailyUIDay26

The colorsheme was based on easyframe 3.0 UI

I was an aspiring UI/UX designer and I don't have any experience at all so your feedback will be so valuable and appreciated, Hope you'll like it!

Thank Youu!🥰

Wendell Maraña
Wendell Maraña

