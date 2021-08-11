Syelin Pratika Sanindita

Daily UI 001: Sign Up/Log In page

Syelin Pratika Sanindita
Syelin Pratika Sanindita
  • Save
Daily UI 001: Sign Up/Log In page dailyuichallenge dailyui login page sign up page ux ui
Download color palette

This is my design for the daily UI design challenge. The theme for day 001 is sign up page.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Syelin Pratika Sanindita
Syelin Pratika Sanindita

More by Syelin Pratika Sanindita

View profile
    • Like