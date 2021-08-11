Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mason Campbell

DailyUI088

Mason Campbell
Mason Campbell
  • Save
DailyUI088 dailyui088 web ui ux design app uxui appdesign dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI088: Avatar. Profiles and avatars for Mothers app from 074. Concept for pregnancy resource and health app, allowing for widespread dissemination of information and access to services that remain out of reach to some due to complex factors such as homelessness, immigration status, race, or gender.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mason Campbell
Mason Campbell

More by Mason Campbell

View profile
    • Like