DailyUI 01 - Sign Up

Hello guys🥰
I was introduced to Daily UI #DailyUI challenge that last for 100 days to see much I can improve my design skills.

This is my Day 1 design design challenge which is a Sign Up page but since Sign In is part of it i decided to add it

I pray 🙏 I am able to be consistent in this challenge to really improve my UI skills.
Please 🙏 i am open to feedback and comments because no one is perfect.

thanks

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
