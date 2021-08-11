DailyUI 01 - Sign Up

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys🥰
I was introduced to Daily UI #DailyUI challenge that last for 100 days to see much I can improve my design skills.
This is my Day 1 design design challenge which is a Sign Up page but since Sign In is part of it i decided to add it
I pray 🙏 I am able to be consistent in this challenge to really improve my UI skills.
Please 🙏 i am open to feedback and comments because no one is perfect.
Please endeavor to like and follow me for further shots👍🙏
thanks