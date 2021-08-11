Jahez Academy UI/UX Design

Jahez Academy is a training platform that will train students across their levels and wills To be powered by artificial intelligence to determine the most appropriate questions. We aim to make the students get the highest grades in the least training possible, so we will Focus on user vulnerabilities and discover and fix them. Ready Academy will be formed in a mobile app containing all the functions and a Website (landing page) to advertise the app

