Nour Oumousse
Fellas

Lingo!

Nour Oumousse
Fellas
Nour Oumousse for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Lingo! logotype rebranding duolingo brand identity talk language bilingual parrot bird rebrand lingo illustration design logo design mark symbol branding icon brand logo
Download color palette

Lingo!

For inquiries :
nour@oumousse.com
Or DM me on:
Twitter

Fellas
Fellas
We help visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like