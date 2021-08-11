Brex Pitch Deck Template

Brex is a startup that has come to the market to rebuilt B2B financial products, starting with a corporate card for technology companies. They do this by helping startups of all sizes (from recently incorporated to later-stage companies) to get a card that has 20x higher limits instantly. This service completely automates expense management, kills receipt tracking and magically integrates with accounting systems.

Brex was founded last year by Henrique Dubugras and Pedro Franceschi, two young engineers, both age 22. They had previously founded Pagar.me, one of the largest payment processors in Brazil with over $1.5 billion in GMV. Up to now, this startup is backed by the co-founders of Paypal, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, Yuri Milner, and Carl Pascarella (former CEO of Visa).

As of today, Brex has raised a total of $57 million from investors and recently, they allowed to make public their Series B pitch deck. That's why we couldn't resist making a teardown about it. Also, we took the liberty of doing a redesign in the slides. (You'll understand why in just a moment).

Here's the pick deck redesigned by the Slidebean Agency team.