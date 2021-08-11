Adobe CoCreate: Ting's Jackfruit Chips

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ok! Let me tell you a little bit about this new project I did in collaboration with Adobe for Ting's Jackfruit Chips so, Adobe invited me to partner with them to redesign the brand, to identify what should be changed and make it look fresh and appealing, for this particular case I created a new logo, an illustration system a color set, typeface and the brand manuals of course. The key was to make the brand name more relevant in the applications (packaging, web...etc) and to communicate the message and various of the brand trough vibrant colors and eye-catching illustrstions. You find more information about this project in the @adobecreativecloud blog and social media, I'm thrilled to read the great feedback in comments, the people love it, I would like to know yours too, tell me, what do you think about this project? 🌟