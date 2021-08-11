JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

Adobe CoCreate: Ting's Jackfruit Chips

JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
  • Save
Adobe CoCreate: Ting's Jackfruit Chips packaging rbranding design tings cocreate adobe jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
Download color palette

It's time to close this case study, let me show you the pièce de résistance in this project, I love packaging design, I really do, every time I work on a branding project I begin from the packaging concept, I use the design to abstract some elements that can work well as design elements and there comes the entire design system. In this final post I share a few images of the character designs I did for the heroic brand illustrations, I think that's all I have to say about this great project, I'll try to find the time to post all on @behance someday tuned!

JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

More by JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

View profile
    • Like