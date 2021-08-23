12 Factor App

Carrie Curtin
Cover illustration from Anvil's blog post about building applications following the "Twelve-Factor App" methodology; a methodology building modern, scalable, and maintainable SaaS apps. The cover design uses a dodecagon pattern to reflect the 12 facets of the methodology.

See it live here:
https://www.useanvil.com/blog/

